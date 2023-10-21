Paris Regional Health Invites Community Members to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 28

[PARIS, Texas] – Paris Regional Health invites all community members to visit their Drug Take Back box in the main lobby of the hospital on Saturday, October 28 between 10 am -2 pm to safely discard of unused or expired prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a reminder for us all to look through our medicine cabinets and take unused or expired prescription medications to a safe location for disposal to reduce accidental misuse, drug addiction and overdose deaths. In 2021, an estimated 14.3 million Americans age 12 and up misused prescription medications, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Results from the last Take Back Day in April show that 332 tons of medication were collected nationwide.