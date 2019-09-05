Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber office is bustling as we finalize plans for the 47th Annual Pioneer Days, to be held September 14-21. We have something planned for everyone, entertainment galore, great food, vendors, the parade, the Leadership Luncheon, the Queen’s Coronation, and more! Once again, a few of the events associated with Pioneer Days are featured below. For complete details, please visit Facebook @ Pittsburg Pioneer Days.

As we plan a week of activities, we have found that we require help from the community. Can you help?

First, we need somewhere close to town to decorate two floats. Preferably something with an enclosed bay. The trailers we are decorating are 20′ each, so a traditional garage is too small. We would appreciate the use of the space for the two weeks leading up to Pioneer Days. If you have a bay we might be able to use, please contact our office at 903.856.3442.

Secondly, we need convertibles to drive our parade Marshall, Grand Marshall, city officials, and more along the parade route. See the flyer below for more details. If you’d be willing to assist, please let us know.

Leadership Luncheon – We are working on confirming seating for the event. We know that many of you purchased tickets from the Peach Queen contestants. If you bought tickets for a table of eight, please let us know. We would be happy to reserve a table for your business or group. Or, if you have not purchased a table, please let us know that as well. Tickets are $20 or $160 for a table. We anticipate that this will be a sell-out event this year as our keynote speaker is Leslie Satcher, a professional songwriter from Nashville. Guests will enjoy learning the history of numerous well-known songs sung by famous artists and will enjoy listening to Leslie singing several songs. For tickets/tables, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442.

As you can guess, an event this large requires a lot of volunteer manpower. We will have more details in our next newsletter, but here’s a quick glance at our current volunteer needs.

September 14 we need afternoon volunteers for the set up for the Little Miss Peach Queen banquet.

September 17-18 (afternoon/early evening volunteers needed) – Decorate the stage for Peach Queen Coronation.

Week of September 14 – Assistance with decorating floats (Peach Queen Court and the Little Miss Peach Queen Ball)

September 19 – (a.m. volunteers needed) Assistance with decorating for Leadership Luncheon Banquet.

September 20 (a.m. volunteers needed) – Assistance with checking in senior expo attendees

September 20 – (a.m. volunteers needed) Assistance with setting up tables, tents and chairs for the Hot Dog Luncheon, Ice Cream Freeze Off and Peach Dessert Contest.

September 20 – (p.m. volunteers needed) Assist with marking spaces for vendor booths, hanging posters, banners, etc.

September 21 – Volunteers will be needed throughout the day beginning as early as 5:30 a.m. and as late as midnight. We will need logistical volunteers throughout the day to assist with set up and clean up of the various event.

More specific needs will be published soon, but if you know of an area where you’d like to volunteer, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442. (If you are a student, this is an excellent opportunity to earn community service hours.)

September Entertainment Schedule – Anvil Brewing

Sept. 7 – Songs & Stories with Paul

Sept. 14 – Robert Shores

Sept. 21 – Smokey Kingdom Band

Sept. 28 – Danny Dillon Band

115 N. Compress Street, Pittsburg

For more information, call Anvil Brewing at 903.916-9916

The semi-annual Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails is just short six weeks away, October 11-13. Start cleaning out the garage, your closets, and the shed now! People are coming from miles around to check out the excellent sales along Highway 11. Please see the details below.

As always, if you have information, you would like included in an upcoming Chamber newsletter, please send your information to info@ pittsburgcampcountychamber.com .