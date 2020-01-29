PJC Receives Clean Audit Report At This Week’s Meeting

Paris Junior College has received another good audit report, the Board of Regents learned at the monthly meeting held on Monday, Jan. 28.

“Our responsibility is to give our opinion on audited financial statements prepared by the management of Paris Junior College,” said Andy Reich with McClanahan Holmes, LLP, Certified Public Accountants. “You have a clean opinion. We had no findings and that’s good news.”

Regents also heard that PJC tuition rates continue to be below the state average.

Comparing PJC to the state average, respectively, In-District tuition is $81 vs. $94; Out-of-District tuition is $131 vs. $150; and Non-Resident (out-of-state or international) tuition is $181 vs. $213. The latter category exempts Oklahoma states contiguous to the PJC service area.

“We’ll be setting PJC 2021 tuition and fees in February,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, as part of her report to the regents. “We look at surrounding colleges and the state average to help arrive at the recommendation.”

In other business, the Regents: