PJC Regents Approve Core Curriculum Changes

At a video-conference meeting on April 27, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents adopted a Curriculum Committee recommendation to add Learning Framework (EDUC/PSYC 1300 or 1100) and Computer Literacy (BCIS 1305 or COSC 1301) to the College’s Core Curriculum.

Another Curriculum Committee recommendation receiving approval was a reduction in the number of hours for the Cosmetology Operator Certificate program. Currently it is 41 semester credit hours (SCH), and will now be 32 hours. The Texas Cosmetology Board reduced the number of clock hours required to take the state examination, necessitating the change.

In other business, the Regents:

Received a financial report from Controller Keitha Carlton showing that both revenues and expenses are down from a year ago. They also learned that fiscal effects on PJC from COVID-19 will take a little longer to assess.

April is where we’ll begin to see the effects of COVID-19,” said Controller Keitha Carlton.

Approved the audit engagement letter from McClanahan and Holmes for the 2019-2020 independent financial audit of Paris Junior College and the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation.

Received an update indicating that the College is looking at cuts in three revenue streams – State appropriations, tax revenue and tuition revenue. There will be reductions in utility bills, but also additional technology expenses due to moving courses online.

“We’ll do everything we can to minimize expenses,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We do plan on bringing back workforce students to finish their labs and finish the spring semester on May 18. Students will be brought back on a staggered schedule to maintain social distancing and minimize number of students on campus. Academic classes will be online for the summer. Everyone will be required to wear masks.”

She added that all 50 Texas community college presidents are working to develop phased-in measures to return to full operations by the fall semester on the same timeline and taking the same actions.

The College is also planning a virtual graduation for late May. Students may drive through for cap and gown pick up, then send in a photo of themselves wearing them to be used in a video of the ceremony.