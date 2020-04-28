Hopkins County Issues Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency

SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION
OF LOCAL DISASTER FOR PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, beginning in December, 2019, a novel coronavirus, now designated as COVID-19, was detected in mainland China, and has since spread throughout the world; and
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic on March 11 th, 2020; and
WHEREAS, extraordinary measures must be taken to contain COVID-19 and prevent its spread throughout Hopkins County; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS:
- That a state of disaster is declared for Hopkins County, Texas, pursuant to Section 418 of the Texas Government Code.
- That the County’s Emergency Management Plan has been implemented.
- Pursuant to Section 418 of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of the local state of disaster for public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk.
- Pursuant to the Texas Government Code, the Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court, Office of Emergency Management and Local Health Authority strongly urges compliance with the following:
- i) The Court adopts all measures of the April 27, 2020 Executive Order of Governor Greg Abbott, GA-18 as attached hereto. Also see Texans Helping Texans at gov.texas.gov ii) In addition, locked businesses of less than 10 employees may operate under the following guidelines:
- The doors to the business must remain locked to the public at all times and may be opened by key or by appointment only.
- All individuals inside the business must remain at least 6 feet distance from all other individuals.
- If it is necessary for the business operator to be closer than 6 feet to the client, the operator must wear a protective mask.
- All equipment used by the business operator or client must be sanitized between uses. All business operators must exercise proper hand sanitizing at all times.
- That all measures of this declaration shall take effect at 12 0’clock noon on the 28 th day of April 2020, unless it is modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by this court.
- The goal of this order is to reopen the Hopkins County economy while reopening Hopkins County safely.