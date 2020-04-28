Hopkins County Issues Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency

SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION

OF LOCAL DISASTER FOR PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, beginning in December, 2019, a novel coronavirus, now designated as COVID-19, was detected in mainland China, and has since spread throughout the world; and

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic on March 11 th, 2020; and

WHEREAS, extraordinary measures must be taken to contain COVID-19 and prevent its spread throughout Hopkins County; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COMMISSIONERS’ COURT OF HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS: