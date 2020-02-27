" /> PJC Regents Approve Small Tuition Increase – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019

PJC Regents Approve Small Tuition Increase

3 hours ago

Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College Regents approved an increase of $1 per semester credit hour for in-district and out-of-district tuition for the 2020-21 academic year that begins with the fall 2020 semester. The regents also voted to make no changes to existing dual credit tuition and fees. The board also learned that the average amount spent per full-time student is $5,040 compared to $7,409 as the state average. Most East Texas colleges are below the state average, according to the college.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     