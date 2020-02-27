PJC Regents Approve Small Tuition Increase

Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College Regents approved an increase of $1 per semester credit hour for in-district and out-of-district tuition for the 2020-21 academic year that begins with the fall 2020 semester. The regents also voted to make no changes to existing dual credit tuition and fees. The board also learned that the average amount spent per full-time student is $5,040 compared to $7,409 as the state average. Most East Texas colleges are below the state average, according to the college.