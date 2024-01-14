Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
PJC Spring Classes Slated For Tuesday start

 

 

Weather may be a complication
Weather in northeast Texas can pose challenges to scheduled events – such as the beginning of the spring semester at Paris Junior college on Tuesday, January 16.
The College will get the word out about delayed openings or closures in several ways: www.parisjc.edu, PJC social media, notice to local media outlets, and students and employees may sign up for Dragon Alerts.
“We will probably make a decision Monday evening about possible closure or late opening,” said Dr. Jerry King, PJC interim president. “We know many students have to travel a distance and we want to be sure they can do it safely.”
Spring registration is continuing, and the College is staying open Tuesday through Thursday until 6 p.m. next week to help students get the classes they need. The process may be speeded up by applying online at www.parisjc.edu/apply. Registration questions may be answered at apply@parisjc.edu or by calling 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.

