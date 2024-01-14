PJC Spring Classes Slated For Tuesday start

Weather may be a complication

Weather in northeast Texas can pose challenges to scheduled events – such as the beginning of the spring semester at Paris Junior college on Tuesday, January 16.

The College will get the word out about delayed openings or closures in several ways: www.parisjc.edu , PJC social media, notice to local media outlets, and students and employees may sign up for Dragon Alerts.

“We will probably make a decision Monday evening about possible closure or late opening,” said Dr. Jerry King, PJC interim president. “We know many students have to travel a distance and we want to be sure they can do it safely.”