Hopkins County Bookings

Angela Elizabeth Curry has been arrested in Hopkins County. She was charged with Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation.

Leonard Keith Hammons was arrested in HOpkins County for Criminal Mischief valued at between $2500 and $30,000. At last report, he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Peyton Shea Oeting was arrested in Hopkins County on Saturday. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. She was also charged with a misdemeanor.