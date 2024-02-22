Plans Underway for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s First MAN Bingo

–

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is planning the first Man Bingo, to be called Mingo, featuring prizes that guys (and gals) will be excited to win. The big night will happen on Thursday, April 18.

Sponsorships are available now with reserved tables for 8 going on sale on March 23, and individual tickets, if seats are available, will be available on April 1. Designer Handbag Bingo sells out quickly and the same is anticipated for this male-focused offering.

“We are thrilled to be offering an event targeted at men, but most importantly we are over the moon to use the proceeds to impact men’s health locally,” shared Foundation Chair Maleta Reynolds. She added, “The Foundation Board of Directors has voted to use the proceeds to fund heart calcification tests for Hopkins County men.”

This is a full-circle moment for the HCHC Foundation as one of the CT Scanners used for the testing was partly funded by the Foundation in 2021.

There are two sponsorship levels, $2,500 and $1,500. Those two sponsorship levels include tickets for eight players at a reserved table. Two additional sponsorship levels, $500 and $250, are for prize sponsorships only, with no tickets. Table reservations include tickets for eight players and cost $550. Individual tickets are $60 each.

Reynolds added, “The women of our community have embraced our annual Designer Handbag Bingo, and we wanted to do something equally as fun and impactful for men.”

This event is a fundraiser for the Foundation. Proceeds are used locally to benefit local men’s health.

Sponsorships are on sale now at mingo2024.givesmart.com. Or email kayla.price@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799 for a sponsorship form or more information.

