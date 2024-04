Pre-Registration For North Lamar ISD Kindergarten, Pre-K

North Lamar ISD Pre-K and kindergarten pre-registration get underway Tuesday, April 2, between 4:30 and 6:00 pm at the Parker and Higgins Elementary campuses. To qualify for Pre-K, a student must be three or four years of age on or before September 1 and be one of the following: Economically disadvantaged, homeless, military, foster care, or emergent bilingual. To qualify for kindergarten, students must be five or more by September 1.

Learn more about what is needed to get a student registered and about NLISD campuses here: https://www.northlamar.net/375454_2.