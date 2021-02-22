" /> PUC Suspends Electricity Shut – Offs – EastTexasRadio.com
PUC Suspends Electricity Shut – Offs

33 mins ago

 

The Texas Public Utilities Commission is suspending electricity disconnections due to non-payments to allow state leaders to consider fixes for the “financial aftershocks” last week’s winter storm  caused on the power grid and consumers. The announcement was made Sunday after a week in which millions of Texans faced power outages and many still have water that is unsafe to drink. The Public Utilities Commission “strongly urged” retail electric providers to delay invoicing residential and smaller commercial customers.

