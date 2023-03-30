Rain And Thunderstroms Possible Today

North and Central Texas



Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy, with some rain showers developing. In the late afternoon and evening, a few storms may develop across North Texas with a threat of large hail. Highs will reach the upper 60s to upper 70s.



Above-normal temperatures return this weekend and next week, with storm chances returning Sunday. Periodic storm chances will continue into the midweek, mainly east of I-35.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight, with the best opportunities generally north of the I-20 corridor. A few storms may become vital to severe, with hail being the primary threat.

Friday through Wednesday

Thunderstorm chances continue on Friday, with the best options being in the afternoon and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. A few storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail both possible.

Storm chances will return on Sunday and continue through the middle of next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

You should not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across northwestern portions of the ArkLaTex through today, continuing into the overnight hours. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible in extreme Southeast Oklahoma and adjacent areas.

Friday through Wednesday

Thunderstorm chances will return to the region Friday and Friday night. Scattered severe storms will be possible along and north of the I-20 corridor, with numerous severe storms possible across Southern Arkansas. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible.

More thunderstorms will impact much of the ArkLaTex during the day Sunday, overnight into early Monday, and again Tuesday. Storms that develop on Tuesday will have the potential to become severe across areas along and north of I-20, especially Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

You should not expect spotter activation at this time.