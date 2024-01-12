Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Rain Moves Out, Cold Blast Moves In

Rain moves out, cold blast moves in. This morning, it was just lightning and heavy rain while under a tornado watch. At 1:42, Forman, AR, reported one-inch hail. Another round of storms will be possible on Monday morning, with wintry precipitation possible late Monday afternoon as cold air builds in the wake of a cold front. Expect bitterly cold temperatures from Tuesday morning through Wednesday, with most locations remaining below freezing. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, overnight lows will average in the single digits to lower teens.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved