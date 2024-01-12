Rain moves out, cold blast moves in. This morning, it was just lightning and heavy rain while under a tornado watch. At 1:42, Forman, AR, reported one-inch hail. Another round of storms will be possible on Monday morning, with wintry precipitation possible late Monday afternoon as cold air builds in the wake of a cold front. Expect bitterly cold temperatures from Tuesday morning through Wednesday, with most locations remaining below freezing. On Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, overnight lows will average in the single digits to lower teens.