TxDOT Says It’s Brine Time!

Due to the possibility of winter weather, TxDOT crews plan to begin brine operations on Interstates 20 and 30, along with US 59, on Friday and Sunday. All bridges across the nine-county Atlanta district will receive brine, a solution of salt and water designed to help prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties. Atlanta District Director of Maintenance Jason Dupree says, “We prepare for the worst when it comes to winter weather scenarios. If you see our mobile convoys on the roads, we ask motorists to slow down, keep a safe distance, and give them room to work.” Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.