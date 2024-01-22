Rainy Week Ahead

North and Central Texas



The National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory for the Hunt, Hopkins, Delta, and Red River counties. It is in effect through 7:00 am for icy travel from freezing rain. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to ice over, but some surface roads and sidewalks will become icy, too. Conditions will rapidly improve after sunrise once temperatures rise well above freezing.



A Friday cold front will bring another chance for isolated scattered showers and storms to end the week. Expect slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s region-wide.

Today and Tonight

Areas of freezing rain will continue until around sunrise near the Red River. Bridges, overpasses, and some main roads will remain slick and icy. Ice will melt through the morning hours.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout North and Central Texas through tonight.

Tuesday through Sunday

Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected nearly every day this week except Thursday. Minor flooding will be possible through Wednesday, especially east of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 20.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Winter Weather Advisory is effective through 9:00 am Monday for McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and neighboring Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas sections. Expect areas of light freezing rain through the overnight hours. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible.



Confidence is increasing for the chance of moderate to heavy rainfall this week across the Four-State Region. There is still some time for changes to occur within the forecast, so be sure to continue to monitor it for the latest.



Milder and wetter conditions return to the Four State Region today, with temperature maximums in the 50s/lower 60s.



Precipitation chances will continue spreading by daybreak. Expected freezing rain to end by midday along and north of the I-30 corridor.

Today and tonight

Rainfall will continue increasing from the west, spreading areawide through today.

Tuesday through Sunday

Expect periods of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms to continue across the region through at least midweek before diminishing by Thursday. Given the cold ground temperatures and wet soils in place, minor flooding will be possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.