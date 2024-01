A crash killed four Love County residents at about 6:00 pm Saturday between Ardmore and Marietta. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the victims were all in a Honda Civic which collided with an 18-wheeler. The victims were the driver, 36-year-old Reginaldo Fernandez Martinez, 35-year-old Marisa Sanchez, and two boys, ages one and four. The investigation is continuing.