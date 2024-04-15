ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Reception Slated For District Six Councilmember

PARIS, TEXAS – Mayor Reginald B. Hughes, Mayor Pro-Tem Mihir Pankaj, the Paris City Council, and the City of Paris staff will host a come-and-go reception honoring District Six City Councilman Clayton Pilgrim from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, at the Love Civic Center, 2025 South Collegiate Drive.

Pilgrim has served on the city council since May 2018 and will complete his sixth consecutive year in May. The Paris City Charter limits membership on the committee to three successive two-year terms.

Councilpersons who reach the term limit must be off the council for at least two years before being eligible to seek election to the council again.
While on the City Council, Mr. Pilgrim has been in several exciting events in the city, including the industrial development of American Spiralweld, Ametsa, Universal Fabricating, and the expansion of Huhtamaki. Pilgrim was also a key participant in attracting the developers of Forestbrook Estates to Paris.

The public may attend the business casual reception.

