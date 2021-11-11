Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Region VIII Wins Spelling Bee, Again

The Mount Pleasant ISD School Foundation held its third Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser on Saturday, Nov 6, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center.  Creative Catering and the Mount Pleasant High School Culinary Arts class with culinary arts students serving the guests catered the event. The final two teams remaining were from Diamond C Trailers and the Region 8 Educational Service Center at the night’s end. The Region 8 team correctly spelled both “parsimoniously” and then “disparity” to win the spelling bee, the third win in a row for the Region 8.

