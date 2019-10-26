Results of 2019 World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest

By Lezley Brown, President of Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce
The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2019 winners of the
World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest:
Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: # 84 Phillip Gabbert and Kathy
Sponsored by: VFW Post 8560
Campsite and costume winner this year was site # 111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed
sponsored by: Diamond Bar J
Their $200 prize was provided by: Best Western
Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: 18B Amanda McKinney and Darel Roach
Sponsored by: Roach Construction
The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #7 Chris Gibbins and Scarlett Gibbins
sponsored by: Texas Heritage National Bank
Their $250 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Centre for Dance.
Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 87B Greg Cravens and Stacy Cravens
Sponsored by: Ocean Spray Cranberries
Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 91 Debbie Jones and Mariah Edwards
sponsored by: Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab
Their $100 prize money was provided by VF Outlet.
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Legacy Ag Credit.
Second place beef stew winner was the team of #8 Bruce Millard and Trevor Reger
sponsored by: Sulphur Springs Professional Firefighters
Their $150 prize money was provided by East Texas Physical Therapy
Their second-place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by Farm Country.
First place beef stew winner was the team of # 37 Joe Wallace and Breanna Yager
sponsored by: Saputo Dairy Foods
Their $300.00 prize money was provided by Hampton Inn
Their first-place stew was purchased for $600.00 by Texas Heritage National Bank.
Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 20 Nikole Lamb and Sharon Sink
Sponsored by: Sulphur Springs ISD
Third place chicken winner was the team of #13 Debbie White and Ann Tanton
Sponsored by: Hopkins Rains Farm Bureau
Their prize money of $100.00 was provided by 4-J’s Body Shop.
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250.00 by Legacy Ag Credit.
Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #16 Kathy Lennon and Chris Black
Sponsored by: JKL Farm
Their prize money of $150.00 was provided by East Texas Physical Therapy
Their second-place chicken stew was purchased for $450.00 by Farm Country.
First place chicken stew winner was the team of #25 Kimberly Kirkland and D’Anne Chaney
sponsored by: Net Data
Their prize money of $300.00 was provided by Hollis Mechanical.
Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600.00 by GDC Industrial.
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #77 Katie Patterson and Linda Henton
Sponsored by: Alliance Bank
Third place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis
Sponsored by: CD Ballard Trucking
Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by Jiffy Signs.
Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Corner Grub House.
Second place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed
Sponsored by: Diamond Bar J
Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by Atmos Energy.
The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500.00 by ONCOR.
1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #62 Tonya and James Ross
Sponsored by: Alliance Bank
Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by Janet Martin Realty.
Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by Clayton Homes.
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: M-W I.L. Balkom IV and Cathy Carr
Sponsored by: The Lazy B Ranch
Third place Super Stew Chicken award was won by # 43 Carmen Crouse and Craig Clifton
Sponsored by: SomeThing 4 Every Season
Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by Advantage Copy Systems.
Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by Peoples.
Second place Super Stew Chicken award was won by # 21 Wayne Caldwell and Lyndsay Palmer
Sponsored by: Mattison Insurance
Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by Jay Hodge Chevrolet.
The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00 by Sister Babyz.
1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of # 86 Elaine Merrell and Doris Humphrey
Sponsored by: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by Circle E Western Wear.
Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by Interstate Body Shop.
Now it’s time to learn the results of the one time only Grand Champion Stew Category. I’d like to call all Grand Champion Contenders to the stage at this time:
Site # 9 Don Sapaugh and James VanWinkle
Site # 28 Steve Littlefield and Dwayne Sears
Site # 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite
Site #30 Steve Littlefield and James McMahan
Site #48 Garrett Glass and Brandon Williams
Site #92 Richard Brantley and Ashley Brantley
Site #117 John Mark McAfee and Bambi McAfee
Site # 125 LaWana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger
Site #M-L David Joslin and Robert Edwards
We will award four Honorable Mentions in the Grand Champion category.
Honorable mention goes to the team of #29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite
Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal Services
Honorable mention goes to the team of #48 Garrett Glass and Brandon Williams
Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust
Honorable mention goes to the team of #117 John Mark McAfee and Bambi McAfee
Sponsored by: McAfee Farms
Honorable mention goes to the team of #9 Don Sapaugh and James VanWinkle
Sponsored by: City National Bank
Finally, the Grand Champion winner’s stew was purchased today by Grocery Supply Company and Fidelity Express. Their $700 prize money was provided by City National Bank.
And so, the Grand Champion Winner of the 50th Annual Hopkins County World Famous Stew Contest is #28 Steve Littlefield and Dwayne Sears
Sponsored by: Ben E. Keith
We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:
Brookshire’s—Title Sponsor
Down to Earth Services – Down to Earth Friday Night
Clarion Pointe – Hotel Sponsor
Saputo – Cheese Sponsor
Southwest Dairy Museum – Cheese Sponsor
Our service tents were generously provided today by:
Hopkins/Rains County Farm Bureau
ETC- Environmental Tank and Container
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs
Our other sponsors that we couldn’t live without are:
Alliance Bank and Galyean Insurance
CnC Pro Audio Video
Latson’s.com
Chili’s
CBJ
State Representative Dan Flynn
Carriage House Manor
Central Baptist Church
Pizza Inn
Rock Creek Health & Rehab
Super Handy
Sunny Springs Nursing Home
Joe Bob’s Convenience Stores
The Sweet Grind
Dr. Liao Ortho Center
Sign Gypsies
Hope Family Fellowship
Fix ‘n Feed
95.9 Star Country
KSST
Cheyenne Smithers with Preuss & Flecker
Bright Star Baking Company
Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers today!
Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, HOSA, Hopkins County Leadership Class-Volunteer & Student Workers
CofC Board of Directors & Ambassadors –Volunteers