Results of 2019 World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest

By Lezley Brown, President of Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate the 2019 winners of the

World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest:

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: # 84 Phillip Gabbert and Kathy

Sponsored by: VFW Post 8560

Campsite and costume winner this year was site # 111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed

sponsored by: Diamond Bar J

Their $ 200 prize was provided by: Best Western

Honorable Mention: Super Campsite/Costume: 18B Amanda McKinney and Darel Roach

Sponsored by: Roach Construction

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #7 Chris Gibbins and Scarlett Gibbins

sponsored by: Texas Heritage National Bank

Their $ 250 prize was provided by: Sulphur Springs Centre for Dance.

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 87B Greg Cravens and Stacy Cravens

Sponsored by: Ocean Spray Cranberries

Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 91 Debbie Jones and Mariah Edwards

sponsored by: Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab

Their $100 prize money was provided by VF Outlet.

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Legacy Ag Credit.

Second place beef stew winner was the team of #8 Bruce Millard and Trevor Reger

sponsored by: Sulphur Springs Professional Firefighters

Their $150 prize money was provided by East Texas Physical Therapy

Their second-place stew was purchased for $ 450.00 by Farm Country.

First place beef stew winner was the team of # 37 Joe Wallace and Breanna Yager

sponsored by: Saputo Dairy Foods

Their $300.00 prize money was provided by Hampton Inn

Their first-place stew was purchased for $600.00 by Texas Heritage National Bank.

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 20 Nikole Lamb and Sharon Sink

Sponsored by: Sulphur Springs ISD

Third place chicken winner was the team of #13 Debbie White and Ann Tanton

Sponsored by: Hopkins Rains Farm Bureau

Their prize money of $100.00 was provided by 4-J’s Body Shop.

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250.00 by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­Legacy Ag Credit.

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #16 Kathy Lennon and Chris Black

Sponsored by: JKL Farm

Their prize money of $150.00 was provided by East Texas Physical Therapy

Their second-place chicken stew was purchased for $450.00 by Farm Country.

First place chicken stew winner was the team of #25 Kimberly Kirkland and D’Anne Chaney

sponsored by: Net Data

Their prize money of $300.00 was provided by Hollis Mechanical.

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600.00 by GDC Industrial.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #77 Katie Patterson and Linda Henton

Sponsored by: Alliance Bank

Third place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis

Sponsored by: CD Ballard Trucking

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by Jiffy Signs.

Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Corner Grub House.

Second place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed

Sponsored by: Diamond Bar J

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by Atmos Energy.

The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500.00 by ONCOR.

1st Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #62 Tonya and James Ross

Sponsored by: Alliance Bank

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by Janet Martin Realty.

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900.00 by Clayton Homes.

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: M-W I.L. Balkom IV and Cathy Carr

Sponsored by: The Lazy B Ranch

Third place Super Stew Chicken award was won by # 43 Carmen Crouse and Craig Clifton

Sponsored by: SomeThing 4 Every Season

Their prize money of $100.00 was sponsored by Advantage Copy Systems.

Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by Peoples.

Second place Super Stew Chicken award was won by # 21 Wayne Caldwell and Lyndsay Palmer

Sponsored by: Mattison Insurance

Their prize money of $250.00 was sponsored by Jay Hodge Chevrolet.

The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500.00 by Sister Babyz.

1st Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of # 86 Elaine Merrell and Doris Humphrey

Sponsored by: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Their prize money of $500.00 was provided by Circle E Western Wear.

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900.00 by Interstate Body Shop.

Now it’s time to learn the results of the one time only Grand Champion Stew Category. I’d like to call all Grand Champion Contenders to the stage at this time:

Site # 9 Don Sapaugh and James VanWinkle

Site # 28 Steve Littlefield and Dwayne Sears

Site # 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite

Site #30 Steve Littlefield and James McMahan

Site #48 Garrett Glass and Brandon Williams

Site #92 Richard Brantley and Ashley Brantley

Site #117 John Mark McAfee and Bambi McAfee

Site # 125 LaWana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger

Site #M-L David Joslin and Robert Edwards

We will award four Honorable Mentions in the Grand Champion category.

Honorable mention goes to the team of #29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite

Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal Services

Honorable mention goes to the team of #48 Garrett Glass and Brandon Williams

Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust

Honorable mention goes to the team of #117 John Mark McAfee and Bambi McAfee

Sponsored by: McAfee Farms

Honorable mention goes to the team of #9 Don Sapaugh and James VanWinkle

Sponsored by: City National Bank

Finally, the Grand Champion winner’s stew was purchased today by Grocery Supply Company and Fidelity Express. Their $700 prize money was provided by City National Bank.

And so, the Grand Champion Winner of the 50th Annual Hopkins County World Famous Stew Contest is #28 Steve Littlefield and Dwayne Sears

Sponsored by: Ben E. Keith

We would also like to thank the following sponsors who provided products for the contest:

Brookshire’s—Title Sponsor

Down to Earth Services – Down to Earth Friday Night

Clarion Pointe – Hotel Sponsor

Saputo – Cheese Sponsor

Southwest Dairy Museum – Cheese Sponsor

Our service tents were generously provided today by:

Hopkins/Rains County Farm Bureau

ETC- Environmental Tank and Container

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Our other sponsors that we couldn’t live without are:

Alliance Bank and Galyean Insurance

CnC Pro Audio Video

Latson’s.com

Chili’s

CBJ

State Representative Dan Flynn

Carriage House Manor

Central Baptist Church

Pizza Inn

Rock Creek Health & Rehab

Super Handy

Sunny Springs Nursing Home

Joe Bob’s Convenience Stores

The Sweet Grind

Dr. Liao Ortho Center

Sign Gypsies

Hope Family Fellowship

Fix ‘n Feed

95.9 Star Country

KSST

Cheyenne Smithers with Preuss & Flecker

Bright Star Baking Company

Finally, thank you to all of our volunteers today!

Blue Blazes, Juvenile Probation, HOSA, Hopkins County Leadership Class-Volunteer & Student Workers

CofC Board of Directors & Ambassadors –Volunteers