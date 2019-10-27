Two Killed At Homecoming Party – Greenville

Photo WFAA-Dallas

Authorities are looking for a shooter who shot at hundreds and killed two. It was during a homecoming party near Texas A&M University-Commence. Fourteen are reported injured. Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses are not being cooperative in identifying the shooter. The shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

A graphic video posted online showed seriously wounded victims with people screaming in the background. A police scanner mentions Texas A&M-Commerce students, however, law enforcement and university officials have not confirmed that the party was part of the homecoming weekend. It was at a location on US 380 that matches the address of the Party Venue. A “Twerk or Treat” costume party had been promoted for Saturday night at that location. That would be about 16 miles from the college campus in the Greenville area.

The first responders were called out around 3:15 on Sunday morning. It did not occur in Commerce. It is unknown at this time if the two killed were college students. Someone with a rifle opened fire. Paramedics were taking victims to Plano, Greenville, Commerce, Lake Pointe and Rowlett hospitals.