Salvation Army of Paris Seeks Donations of Masks and Gloves

The Salvation Army of Paris is seeking donations of masks and gloves for volunteers at its food ministry. Major Francko Higdon said the Army is also seeking monetary donations. The Salvation Army is seeing a rise in the number of people seeking rent and utility assistance. One of the Salvation Army’s major fundraisers, the thrift store has seen its revenue drop drastically because of the current Coronavirus pandemic. To donate money or supplies, visit The Salvation Army’s office at 350 W. Kaufman St. between 9 and 11am or 1 to 2pm, or mail checks to PO Box 689, Paris, Texas.