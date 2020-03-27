" /> Salvation Army of Paris Seeks Donations of Masks and Gloves – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Salvation Army of Paris Seeks Donations of Masks and Gloves

3 hours ago

 

The Salvation Army of Paris is seeking donations of masks and gloves for volunteers at its food ministry. Major Francko Higdon said the Army is also seeking monetary donations.  The Salvation Army is seeing a rise in the number of people seeking rent and utility assistance. One of the Salvation Army’s major fundraisers, the thrift store has seen its revenue drop drastically because of the current Coronavirus pandemic. To donate money or supplies, visit The Salvation Army’s office at 350 W. Kaufman St. between 9 and 11am or 1 to 2pm, or mail checks to PO Box 689, Paris, Texas.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     