Senior Citizens Needs Contestants For MS Sulphur Springs Pageant Info And Application

Karon Letterman of the Senior Citizens Center only has three Entry Forms that have been turned in so far. If you plan on Entering the Pageant this year please print and complete the attached Entry Form and get it back to me as soon as you can.

This is a fun Pageant and I am sure you will love it if you just Enter. Step out of your comfort zone and give it a try. This is NOT a Beauty Pageant. There isn’t a swimsuit competition so you don’t have to have a perfect figure. It is just to let people know that Ladies 60+ are still vibrant and active. Don’t sell yourself short. You still have a lot to give. Let Your Light Shine!

You will be judged in 4 Categories:

1. “Best Evening Gown” – This doesn’t have to be a Fancy Ball Gown. Just wear a nice church dress if you want to. There is an award for the Best Evening Gown

2. “Most Talented” – This can be anything that you can think of. Singing, Dancing, Lip Syncing, Reading, Tell a Story, Doing a Skit, Showing a Craft or Painting, Playing an instrument, etc.

3. “Best Philosophy of Life” – This is a 50-word essay about how you look at life. It can be over 50 words but if you go to the State Pageant they will be strict. The Emcees will read your Philosophy of Life while you are showing your Evening Gown.

4. “Best Interview with the Judges” – This is pulling a question out of a bowl and answering the question. You will know the questions in advance.

There are six awards up for grabs… Besides the four I just named there is also “Miss Congeniality” and “Best Personality.” There are also three places that you can have a chance to win: 2nd Runner Up, 1st Runner Up and the of course “2020 Ms. Hopkins County Senior.”

There will be a contestant Tea the day before that is sponsored by Hopkins Place (See attached Flyer). You will get a chance to meet the other Contestants, Past Winners, Judges, and the Emcees. We will have a run-through of the Pageant so you will know what to expect.

I hope to have a lot of ladies enter the pageant this year. Grab your friends and let’s have some fun.