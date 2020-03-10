Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Mar 10)

Tevis KaDean Childs

Paris Police arrested Tevis KaDean Childs, 28, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Monday morning at 10:36 on a felony probation violation warrant. Childs is currently on probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle case. He is in Lamar County Jail.

James Calvin Bryant

Paris Police located and arrested James Calvin Bryant, 40, of Paris, in the 2500-block of N. Main about 11:50 Monday morning. Bryant was known to have three outstanding felony warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Once arrested, officers found Bryant in possession of 19 grams of methamphetamine. They later transferred Bryant to the Lamar County Jail.

Billy Ray Hayden

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900-block of SE 6th Monday afternoon at 4:37. Billy Ray Hayden, 33, of Paris, had a Texas parole violation warrant and an Oklahoma parole violation warrant. Hayden was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Quinton Heath Shugart | Joshua Campbell

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of Bonham at 10:33 Monday night for expired registration. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the car. During the investigation, Joshua Campbell, 18, and Quinton Heath Shugart, 24, both of Paris, were found in possession of methamphetamine. Campbell had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Shugart had marijuana in his possession. Both were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Mar 9).