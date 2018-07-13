Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Skyscraper and Hotel Transylvania 3 in Today's At The Movies

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
While on a vacation with his family, Count Dracula makes a romantic connection. Stars: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James

 

“Skyscraper” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A father goes to great lengths to save his family from a burning skyscraper. Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Noah Taylor

 

“Soorma – the Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Soorma is the story of the triumph of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after facing a near death experience through sheer determination, hard work and unrelenting passion for the sport of field hockey. Stars: Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Danish Husain

