Some Democrats who left Texas to block a GOP voting bill have ended a 38-day holdout. Only three new Democrats showed up Thursday, and the vast majority of the more than 50 Democrats who bolted for the nation’s capital in July continue to stay away from the Texas Capitol. Still, Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said enough were there to achieve a quorum. Republicans are now back on a path to pass new elections laws in Texas before the current special session ends on Sept. 5.