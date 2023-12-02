ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Black Friday Header
Denny’s Paris Header

Son Gets 70 Years For Killing His Mother

Friday, a court in Waxahachie sentenced Chad Gillen, 37, to 70 years in prison for beating his mother to death. In 2010, Karen Gillen suffered a stroke, which left her disabled. As a widow, her only child, Chad Gillen, was charged with her care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karen stopped going to church, going out in public, and having visitors to her home. It appeared that no one, other than her son, had any contact with her for six months.

On September 23, 2020, Gillen brought his deceased mother to the Baylor Scott and White emergency room in Waxahachie. Medical professionals were suspicious of his version of events because Karen had fractures, skin tears, and bruises all over her body. Police believed that Chad Gillen had neglected and beaten Karen for several months.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved