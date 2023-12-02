Son Gets 70 Years For Killing His Mother

Friday, a court in Waxahachie sentenced Chad Gillen, 37, to 70 years in prison for beating his mother to death. In 2010, Karen Gillen suffered a stroke, which left her disabled. As a widow, her only child, Chad Gillen, was charged with her care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karen stopped going to church, going out in public, and having visitors to her home. It appeared that no one, other than her son, had any contact with her for six months.

On September 23, 2020, Gillen brought his deceased mother to the Baylor Scott and White emergency room in Waxahachie. Medical professionals were suspicious of his version of events because Karen had fractures, skin tears, and bruises all over her body. Police believed that Chad Gillen had neglected and beaten Karen for several months.