South Texas Men Jailed In Hopkins County

Mugshots not available

Two Hidalgo County men were arrested by a Hopkins County Drug Interdiction officer after a traffic stop on I-30. A search of the vehicle turned up five packages of suspected cocaine in a hidden compartment of their vehicle. Officials charged 21-year-old Jesus Antonio Donava, III, and 24-year-old Diego Armando Lopez, both of San Juan, with possession of greater than one gram but equal or less than 400 grams of a controlled substance. No bond amount was set and the investigation is continuing.