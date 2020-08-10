Special Message from Hugo Public Schools About Special Education

Child Find

With changing times in education, the Oklahoma State Department of Education would like to inform parents about child find opportunities. “All children with disabilities, residing in the state, whether attending public or private schools, should be identified, allocated, and evaluated.” In Oklahoma we require that child find apply to all children who are suspected of having a disability and in need of special education and related services. Hugo Public Schools wants to make everyone in our school district aware of this service that is provided to children with disabilities free of charge. If you would like more information on child find, contact Rena Dalke, Hugo Public Schools at (580) 372-9029. Help to find our children the education they deserve.

Notification of Rights under FERPA

Hugo Public Schools

2020 – 2021

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) affords parents and students over 18 years of age (“eligible students”) certain rights with respect to the student’s education records. They are: