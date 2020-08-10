Special Message from Hugo Public Schools About Special Education

Child Find
With changing times in education, the Oklahoma State Department of Education would like to inform parents about child find opportunities. “All children with disabilities, residing in the state, whether attending public or private schools, should be identified, allocated, and evaluated.” In Oklahoma we require that child find apply to all children who are suspected of having a disability and in need of special education and related services. Hugo Public Schools wants to make everyone in our school district aware of this service that is provided to children with disabilities free of charge. If you would like more information on child find, contact Rena Dalke, Hugo Public Schools at (580) 372-9029. Help to find our children the education they deserve.
Notification of Rights under FERPA
Hugo Public Schools
2020 – 2021
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) affords parents and students over 18 years of age (“eligible students”) certain rights with respect to the student’s education records. They are:
- The right to inspect and review the student’s education records within 45 days of the day the District receives a written request for access.
- The right to request the amendment of the student’s education records that the parent or eligible student believes are inaccurate or misleading.
- The right to consent to disclosures of personally identifiable information contained in the student’s education records, except to the extent that FERPA authorizes disclosure without consent.
- The right to file a complaint with United States Department of Education concerning alleged failures by the district to comply with requirements of FERPA. The name and address of the office that administers FERPA is: Family Policy Compliance Office, United States Department of Education, 600 Independence Avenue, S W, Washington, D.C. 20202-4605.