Sports Update for Tuesday Sept. 24th

Andre Emmett, a star at Texas Tech under Bob Knight in the early 2000s and a standout in Ice Cube’s Big3 this season, died on Sunday at age 37. Dallas police issued a statement saying that Emmett was confronted by two men while sitting in his car in front of his house in Dallas. One of the men displayed a handgun, an altercation ensued and Emmett fled, but he was shot.

The NCAA’s enforcement staff has charged the University of Kansas with lack of institutional control and Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self with head coach responsibility violations. Jayhawks are charged with multiple Level 1 violations, the most serious under NCAA rules, as well as allegations related to the school’s football program under former coach David Beaty. Kansas officials have 90 days to respond to the charges.

An MRI revealed New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from four to eight weeks. The longer timeline is considered more likely.

The Carolina Panthers have ruled quarterback Cam Newton out for their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Newton, who has a foot injury, will once again be replaced in the lineup by quarterback Kyle Allen.

Antonio Brown, one day after tweeting that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore,” has announced on social media that he has reenrolled at Central Michigan University. Brown on Monday posted on his Instagram account a picture of a list of four classes with the message: “Back to school @cmuathletics.”

In Monday night football, Mitchell Trubisky threw for 3 touchdowns as the Bears beat the Redskins, 31-15.

Here is this weeks High School Football schedule:

On the radio: Mt Pleasant at Whitehouse at 7:30pm on KLAKE 97.7, Hughes Springs heads to Mt Vernon at 7:30pm on STAR Country 96.9 and Paris is at Melissa on KBUS 101.9. Other games Friday night: Pittsburg will host Kilgore, Paul Pewitt is at Ore City, Daingerfield will host Elysian Fields, Newton will visit Gilmer, North Lamar is at Anna on MIX 107.7 and Rivercrest is at Maud. Sulphur Springs is off.

The Texas Rangers will be back in action tonight as they begin their final home stand of the year. Tonight it’s Boston at 7:05pm. It will be Juardo vs Rodriguez.