SS Ladies Golf Association Continues Support of In My Closet

The month of October is an important one for women’s health. It is Breast Cancer Awareness month when all women are encouraged to schedule their annual mammograms. Locally, it is the Sulphur Springs Ladies Golf Association’s annual fundraising tournament with proceeds going to Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s In My Closet.

This year’s well-attended tournament and luncheon was held on October 25 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Participants showed off their favorite shades of pink while playing a windy game of golf. Through the generous support of players and friends of the SSLGA, almost $6,500 was raised.

These funds will be used by the Foundation to assist women who are undergoing breast cancer treatment. The In My Closet program provides free wigs, prosthetics, mastectomy bras, and other related items to Hopkins County women who need these resources.

Funds raised will assist with purchasing supplies for the In My Closet program. Mastectomy bras run anywhere from $50 to $75 each. Prosthetics range from $220 to $530 each. And, wigs run around $150 to $300, which does not include the supplies required to maintain a wig. The local need for these resources is dramatically increasing.

In My Closet was established in 2016 and has been a source not only for supplies for women going through breast cancer but also for encouragement. If requested, a breast cancer survivor will meet with the In My Closet user to help answer any questions a woman may have and to provide a word of hope.

The Foundation is an IRS-designated 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization with the sole purpose of improving healthcare in Hopkins County. It was founded in 1996 by local community leaders and is still led by a board of Hopkins County volunteers.