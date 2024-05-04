SSISD VOTERS APPROVE BOND ELECTION TO CONSTRUCT 2 NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS 

According to preliminary election results, residents in Sulphur Springs ISD have approved the school district’s $157.15 million bond referendum, with 72% of voters supporting the proposal.

“The results of this election send a clear message: our voters and community believe our students and teachers deserve access to quality, updated, and safe spaces to learn and work,” said Superintendent Deana Steeber, Ed.D.

This bond will generate funding to build two new elementary campuses, one of which will be named Rowena Johnson Elementary. Additional projects include renovations to Barbara Bush Elementary and Douglass Early Childhood Center, along with minor renovations at Bowie to accommodate the relocation of our special programs staff.

“On behalf of the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees, students, and staff, I want to thank our entire community for their overwhelming support of our students and staff,” Steeber said.

Due to the district’s efforts to pay off prior debts early, SSISD can fund the projects by increasing the tax rate ¼ of one penny per $100 property valuation. “We value the trust that the community has placed in SSISD by approving this bond package ad take the responsibility of being good stewards of tax payer dollars very seriously,” Steeber said.

The District’s last successful bond referendum was passed in 2009. The community rejected two bond proposals in May and November of 2022. A Bond Planning Committee began meeting in September of 2023 to study and prioritize the facility needs of the district, and ultimately formulated the bond proposal that was supported and approved by the community. “I want to thank members of the Bond Planning Committee who worked tirelessly to create a bond proposal that is fiscally responsible and addresses the aging facilities that serve our youngest learners,” said Dr. Steeber.

Facility and construction updates will be shared on the district’s website as projects are planned, designed, and constructed. For a list of the approved bond projects, visit www.ssisd.net/bond.