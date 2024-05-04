Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

SSISD VOTERS APPROVE BOND ELECTION TO CONSTRUCT 2 NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS 

 

 

According to preliminary election results, residents in Sulphur Springs ISD have approved the school  district’s $157.15 million bond referendum, with 72% of voters supporting the proposal.  

“The results of this election send a clear message: our voters and community believe our students and  teachers deserve access to quality, updated, and safe spaces to learn and work,” said Superintendent  Deana Steeber, Ed.D.  

This bond will generate funding to build two new elementary campuses, one of which will be named  Rowena Johnson Elementary. Additional projects include renovations to Barbara Bush Elementary and  Douglass Early Childhood Center, along with minor renovations at Bowie to accommodate the relocation  of our special programs staff.  

“On behalf of the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees, students, and staff, I want to thank our entire  community for their overwhelming support of our students and staff,” Steeber said.  

Due to the district’s efforts to pay off prior debts early, SSISD can fund the projects by increasing the tax  rate ¼ of one penny per $100 property valuation. “We value the trust that the community has placed in  SSISD by approving this bond package ad take the responsibility of being good stewards of tax payer  dollars very seriously,” Steeber said.  

The District’s last successful bond referendum was passed in 2009. The community rejected two bond  proposals in May and November of 2022. A Bond Planning Committee began meeting in September of  2023 to study and prioritize the facility needs of the district, and ultimately formulated the bond  proposal that was supported and approved by the community. “I want to thank members of the Bond  Planning Committee who worked tirelessly to create a bond proposal that is fiscally responsible and  addresses the aging facilities that serve our youngest learners,” said Dr. Steeber.  

Facility and construction updates will be shared on the district’s website as projects are planned,  designed, and constructed. For a list of the approved bond projects, visit www.ssisd.net/bond

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved