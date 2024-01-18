State Fair of Texas Seeking Unique Small Businesses to Join 2024 Event

DALLAS – January 18, 2024 – The State Fair of Texas is excited to announce that the 2024 food and beverage concessionaire application and the 2024 commercial exhibits application are now available online. The annual State Fair of Texas is made up of a vast collection of small businesses – more than 90 concessionaires, and more than 200 exhibitors come together to celebrate all things Texan by offering quality products for fairgoers. At the Most Texan Place on Earth, we take pride in having something for everyone, and we’re always looking to diversify and expand by adding new businesses to the annual lineup. If you’re a small, unique business with previous experience serving the masses, the Fair is looking for you! Applications are currently open at BigTex.com.

The State Fair of Texas is known worldwide for its tasty and innovative food concoctions. As the fried food capital of Texas, if you can eat it, we can fry it – and we probably already have! In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, our concessionaires also make gourmet regional, national, and even international dishes with a Texas twist. We are looking for top-notch vendors who can bring new and unique foods to the State Fair. Applicants must have large event experience – after all, we’ve been known to serve more than 2.5 million people in only 24 days! We encourage all qualified small businesses to apply for consideration at BigTex.com/ConcessionsApp through March 31, 2024.

Once a business is selected as a State Fair of Texas concessionaire, they are welcomed into a family unlike any other they’ve ever experienced before. In addition to support from the food and beverage department at the Fair, long-time veteran concessionaires and those with just a few Fairs under their belt alike are there to support brand-new businesses with advice, feedback, and friendship throughout the journey. After a vendor has successfully completed their first State Fair, they are invited back for the next Fair and eligible for the highly coveted Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. While new vendors are not eligible for the Big Tex Choice Awards in their inaugural year as concessionaires, they are eligible to be featured in all of the State Fair’s “new foods” communications.

Home to approximately 400,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor commercial exhibit space, the State Fair of Texas is the perfect destination to increase a business’ product sales and awareness, generate sales leads, drive in-store traffic, and interact with thousands of potential customers. For 24 days, eager fairgoers meander the shopping marketplaces filled with sensory goodness – taking in everything from the mouthwatering aroma of freshly roasted pecans to the sights of handcrafted jewelry being engraved with someone special’s name, to the comfort of testing out a cozy new mattress, and even the sound of energetic rescue dogs meeting potential forever families. With hundreds of things to shop for, fairgoers love to explore the Fair’s commercial exhibits and find the latest and greatest treasures – some even leave with their holiday shopping completed.

The State Fair of Texas is looking for exceptional businesses that can add an appealing new product or service to our roster for 2024. Alongside the uniqueness of the product or service and the appearance of the display, new applicants are selected based on the availability of space and can fill up quickly, so although the application for new exhibitors is open until September 1, we encourage applicants to apply as soon as possible at BigTex.com/Exhibitors.