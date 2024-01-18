Love is Always Better on Broadway: ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ Musical Takes Center Stage at A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, TX—The Texas A&M University-Commerce Opera Ensemble is thrilled to announce its upcoming musical production of The Bridges of Madison County, a theatrical experience that promises to captivate audiences with its lush music and heartfelt drama.

This compelling production is set to take the stage at Finney Concert Hall in the Music Building from January 25, 2024 to January 28, 2024. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 (general admission) and $10 (students). Alternatively, pre-order online to enjoy a $5 discount per ticket.

Experience the emotional journey of The Bridges of Madison County, a spellbinding masterpiece that intricately blends love, passion and the serendipity of fleeting moments. Adapted from Robert James Waller’s bestselling novel with a book by Marsha Norman, this musical depicts the poignant story of Francesca, an Italian-American housewife, and National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid.

The evocative musical score by Jason Robert Brown features heart-wrenching melodies that resonate in the soul. As the forbidden love story unfolds, the audience is swept away by the magnetic chemistry between the protagonists.

The Bridges of Madison County is directed by Leanne Scaggs, music directed by Laura Maxwell, and boasts a brilliant cast, including:

Analyse Melendez of Garland as Francesca

Paul Beaty of Duncanville as Robert

Drew Watson of Allen as Bud

Campbell Green of Anna as Carolyn

Josiah de Rueda of Brenham as Michael

Emalyn Nicholson of Palestine as Marge

Julio Villeda of Balch Springs as Charlie

Kristin Wood of The Colony as Marian

Sabrina Martinez of Mesquite as the State Fair Singer

Ensemble members Aries Austin, Alijah Bass, Juni Gomez, and Rebekah Lambe

Venue: Music Building, Finney Concert Hall, 1614 State Highway 24, Commerce, TX

Evening Performances: January 25-27, 2024, 7:30 pm

Matinee Performance: January 28, 2024, 3:00 pm

The Bridges of Madison County is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com This production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://tamuc. hometownticketing.com/embed/ all?depts=8.