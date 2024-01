A free informational meeting will be hosted by the Republican Women of Red River County for those interested in the proposed 800 foot Tall Wind Tower Turbines planned for Lamar and Fannin Counties. Guest Speaker Chris Wilson will instruct on how communities can fight the proposal. The meeting will be held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds at 570 E. Center Street in Paris. For more information, Call Cynthia Rice – Tims at 214-349-1730.