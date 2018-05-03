Statement Of The United States Attorney For The Eastern District Of Texas Regarding Prosecution of Matin Azizi-Yarand

PLANO, Texas – A previous media release by the Collin County District Attorney’s Office detailed the arrest of 17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand for state offenses related to a plot to carry out a terror attack in Frisco, Texas. This arrest was the result of several months of investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force and local law enforcement agencies.

Attorneys with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas have worked closely with task force members during this investigation and will continue to be involved in the prosecution of the matter.

“Azizi-Yarand, at 17-years-old, is a juvenile under federal law, but is an adult under Texas state law,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “We determined that the only recourse we had under federal juvenile procedure was inadequate to deal with the seriousness of this offense. Federal law limits our ability to certify a juvenile as an adult for prosecution, and in light of that, we determined that state prosecution of the subject will best address the case. We have great confidence in the Collin County District Attorney’s Office and we will work closely with them to assist in this investigation. District Attorney Greg Willis has cross-designated one of our attorneys to serve as a specially appointed Assistant District Attorney and we will provide all of our resources in that effort.”

Under federal law, a person is considered an adult at 18 years of age.