Sulphur Springs HS Top Graduates Announced

Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams on Tuesday introduced the top two graduates for the Class of 2023. Valedictorian is Alexis Coralynn McCoy, the daughter of JD and Jennifer McCoy. She will attend the University of Alabama where she will major in Biological Research with a focus on plants and nutrition. Salutatorian is Lausen Mitchell Ost, the son of Dr. Loren and Christine Ost. He will be attending Texas A&M where he will major in Civil Engineering with an emphasis on Transportation.