North Lamar Family Game Night Coming April 18

Prepare for an evening of family fun and excitement at North Lamar’s highly anticipated Family Game Night!

We’re thrilled to invite all families and future families of North Lamar to an unforgettable event packed with laughter, friendly competition, and larger-than-life games. Family Game Night promises an experience that will bring joy to all ages and create lasting memories for everyone involved.

Date: April 18, 2024

Time: 4:00–4:30 pm. Sensory friendly; 4:30–6:00 pm, Open to everyone!

Location: North Lamar High School A Gym

One of the highlights of the evening will be the opportunity to challenge the North Lamar Panther baseball and Pantherette softball teams in a series of thrilling games. From the towering heights of life-size Jenga to the epic twists and turns of a HUGE game of Sorry, there’s an array of exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! We’ll also have an inflatable kick dart board and many more surprises. Plus, to ensure everyone can participate and have a fantastic time, we’re offering a Sensory-Friendly Time from 4:00 to 4:30 pm.

So mark your calendars and make plans to join us for Family Game Night, an evening of community spirit, friendly competition, and endless entertainment. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

