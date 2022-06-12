Sulphur Springs ISD Agenda 06.14.22

Discuss and consider real property’s purchase, exchange, lease, or value. IX. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

ADJOURNMENT

The President announces whether a quorum is present, that they had called a meeting, and that they posted a notice of the meeting under the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

Approval of the minutes of the Board of Trustees for the regular meeting conducted on Monday, May 9, 2022, beginning at 6:00 pm, and the special session conducted on Monday, May 16, 2022, and Friday, May 20, 2022, beginning at noon, all three held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per policy BED(LOCAL).

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS Report on summer activities. [Jeremy Lopez] Head Start items for informational purposes only were provided to board members under separate cover: – Director’s report for May – Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May – Financial reports for May STAAR & EOC Testing Data Report. [Lisa Robinson] CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS: Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for May 2022. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for May 2022. C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for May 2022. VI. ACTION ITEMS 59 Discuss and consider approval of continuing Student Accident Insurance coverage for the 2022-2023 school year. [Sherry McGraw]6 Discuss and consider approval of Credit by Exam testing dates. [Lisa Robinson for Josh Williams]6 Discuss and consider approval for contracting services with Region 08 ESC for the 2022-2023 school year. [Lisa Robinson for Josh Williams] VII. BUDGET WORK SESSION

VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be for consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) authorizes.