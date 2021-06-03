Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Thursday, June 3, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Several community members addressed the Board re: the hiring of the new head Boys Basketball Coach.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Dwayne McMeans Asst. Administrator High School

Resignations

Kim Anderson Speech Therapist Special Services

Sadie Evans Pre-Kindergarten Aide Douglass ECLC

Amanda Nabors Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC

Ashley Crump Academic Secretary Barbara Bush Primary

Sarafina Clayton Literacy Support Travis Primary

Ariel Morris SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Teresa Parker SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Rachel Draper Asst. Principal Middle School

Virginia Green Social Studies Teacher Middle School

Clark Cipoletta SpEd Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach High School

Joe Garcia Spanish Teacher/Coach High School

Alex Guerra PE Teacher/Defensive Coord. High School

Amanda Hutchings HSTE Teacher High School

Ronald Jackson SpEd Aide High School

Shane McQueen Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Jason Meskimen Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Camri Price SpEd Aide High School

New Personnel

Brynn Parker Speech Lang. Pathologist Asst. Special Services

William Wiser Campus Police Officer Douglass ECLC

Natalie Contreras SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Brenna Murray SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Stacie Shearer Academic Specialist Barbara Bush Primary

Carrah Griffith SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Jessica Hall SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Mackenzie Pettit Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary

Michelle Fuselier SpEd Teacher Middle School

Bryan Giguere SpEd Aide Middle School

Mary Lisa Webb Grade 8 ELAR Teacher Middle School

Rae Ann Ford Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Brandon Shaver PE Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Damarcus Johnson Library Aide/Bowie PE Aide/SS Elementary

Kodeann Crawford Gr 5 SpEd Teacher/SS Elem Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem

Lexi Overly Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem Virtual Teacher/SS Elem

Angel Tavara PE Aide/SS Elementary Bilingual Instr. Aide/SS Elem

Tracie Penny Gr 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School

Mike Meador Athletic Facility & Bus Mgr/SSHS Science Teacher &Coach/SSHS