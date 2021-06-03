Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Thursday, June 3, 2021.
PUBLIC FORUM
Several community members addressed the Board re: the hiring of the new head Boys Basketball Coach.
PERSONNEL
Retirement
Dwayne McMeans Asst. Administrator High School
Resignations
Kim Anderson Speech Therapist Special Services
Sadie Evans Pre-Kindergarten Aide Douglass ECLC
Amanda Nabors Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC
Ashley Crump Academic Secretary Barbara Bush Primary
Sarafina Clayton Literacy Support Travis Primary
Ariel Morris SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Teresa Parker SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Rachel Draper Asst. Principal Middle School
Virginia Green Social Studies Teacher Middle School
Clark Cipoletta SpEd Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach High School
Joe Garcia Spanish Teacher/Coach High School
Alex Guerra PE Teacher/Defensive Coord. High School
Amanda Hutchings HSTE Teacher High School
Ronald Jackson SpEd Aide High School
Shane McQueen Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School
Jason Meskimen Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School
Camri Price SpEd Aide High School
New Personnel
Brynn Parker Speech Lang. Pathologist Asst. Special Services
William Wiser Campus Police Officer Douglass ECLC
Natalie Contreras SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Brenna Murray SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Stacie Shearer Academic Specialist Barbara Bush Primary
Carrah Griffith SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Jessica Hall SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Mackenzie Pettit Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary
Michelle Fuselier SpEd Teacher Middle School
Bryan Giguere SpEd Aide Middle School
Mary Lisa Webb Grade 8 ELAR Teacher Middle School
Rae Ann Ford Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School
Brandon Shaver PE Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Damarcus Johnson Library Aide/Bowie PE Aide/SS Elementary
Kodeann Crawford Gr 5 SpEd Teacher/SS Elem Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem
Lexi Overly Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem Virtual Teacher/SS Elem
Angel Tavara PE Aide/SS Elementary Bilingual Instr. Aide/SS Elem
Tracie Penny Gr 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School
Mike Meador Athletic Facility & Bus Mgr/SSHS Science Teacher &Coach/SSHS