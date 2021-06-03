" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

2 mins ago

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Thursday, June 3, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Several community members addressed the Board re: the hiring of the new head Boys Basketball Coach.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Dwayne McMeans      Asst. Administrator                                         High School

Resignations

Kim Anderson             Speech Therapist                                            Special Services

Sadie Evans               Pre-Kindergarten Aide                                    Douglass ECLC

Amanda Nabors          Head Start 4 Teacher                                     Douglass ECLC

Ashley Crump             Academic Secretary                                       Barbara Bush Primary

Sarafina Clayton         Literacy Support                                              Travis Primary

Ariel Morris                  SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Teresa Parker             SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Rachel Draper            Asst. Principal                                                 Middle School

Virginia Green             Social Studies Teacher                                  Middle School

Clark Cipoletta            SpEd Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach             High School

Joe Garcia                  Spanish Teacher/Coach                                 High School

Alex Guerra                PE Teacher/Defensive Coord.                       High School

Amanda Hutchings     HSTE Teacher                                                High School

Ronald Jackson          SpEd Aide                                                       High School

Shane McQueen        Social Studies Teacher/Coach                       High School

Jason Meskimen        Social Studies Teacher/Coach                       High School

Camri Price                 SpEd Aide                                                       High School

 

New Personnel

Brynn Parker               Speech Lang. Pathologist Asst.                     Special Services

William Wiser              Campus Police Officer                                   Douglass ECLC

Natalie Contreras        SpEd Aide                                                       Barbara Bush Primary

Brenna Murray            SpEd Aide                                                       Barbara Bush Primary

Stacie Shearer            Academic Specialist                                       Barbara Bush Primary

Carrah Griffith             SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Jessica Hall                 SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Mackenzie Pettit         Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher                            SS Elementary

Michelle Fuselier         SpEd Teacher                                                 Middle School

Bryan Giguere             SpEd Aide                                                       Middle School

Mary Lisa Webb          Grade 8 ELAR Teacher                                  Middle School

Rae Ann Ford             Social Studies Teacher/Coach                       High School

Brandon Shaver          PE Teacher/Head Boys BB Coach                High School

 

Personnel Changes              New Position/Campus                      Former Position/Campus

Damarcus Johnson                 Library Aide/Bowie                              PE Aide/SS Elementary

Kodeann Crawford                 Gr 5 SpEd Teacher/SS Elem             Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem

Lexi Overly                             Gr 4 Math & Science/SS Elem           Virtual Teacher/SS Elem

Angel Tavara                          PE Aide/SS Elementary                     Bilingual Instr. Aide/SS Elem

Tracie Penny                          Gr 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School    SpEd Aide/Middle School

Mike Meador                           Athletic Facility & Bus Mgr/SSHS           Science Teacher &Coach/SSHS

