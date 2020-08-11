Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 10, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Jenny Arledge reported on the 2019-2020 CTE Program Evaluation.

Information was presented re: Food Services purchasing for 2020-2021 school year.

2020-2021 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.30 and lunch $4.00.

Kristin Monk reported on Welcome the Wildcats dates/activities.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2020-21 were presented.

A draft of the SSISD COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Summary was presented by Josh Williams.

TASB Localized Manual Update 115 was presented and will be presented for approval at the next regular board meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy.

2020-2021 Board Operating Procedures.

Endorsement of Thomas Darden for Region 08 position on the TASB Board of Directors.

Lawn care services bid from East Texas Landscaping & Fencing for 2020-2021.

Resolution 5-20: Regarding Wage Payments During Virtual-Only Sessions.

Resolution 6-20: Regarding Policy EIC(LOCAL) Academic Achievement/Class Rank.

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2020-2021.

Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2020-2021 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).

General Fund, Debt Service and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Spring ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.

Board Briefs

August 10, 2020

Page 2

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Alejandra Hernandez Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC

Cassidy Martin SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Linzi Phillips Campus Secretary Barbara Bush

Brenda Carreon Title III Aide Travis Primary

Taffy Kirby SpEd Aide Travis Primary

New Personnel

Terri Rogers SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Amy Voss Title I Aide Lamar Primary

Margarita Gonzalez Title I Aide Travis Primary

Tina Tipps SpEd Aide Middle School

Donna James Police Secretary High School

Karla Martinez HSTE Teacher High School

Angela Kelley Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Monica Hernandez Library Aide/Travis Primary Title I Aide/Travis Primary

Misty Nottingham SpEd Aide/High School SpEd Aide/Connections