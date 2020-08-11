Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 10, 2020.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Jenny Arledge reported on the 2019-2020 CTE Program Evaluation.
Information was presented re: Food Services purchasing for 2020-2021 school year.
2020-2021 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.30 and lunch $4.00.
Kristin Monk reported on Welcome the Wildcats dates/activities.
Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2020-21 were presented.
A draft of the SSISD COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Summary was presented by Josh Williams.
TASB Localized Manual Update 115 was presented and will be presented for approval at the next regular board meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy.
2020-2021 Board Operating Procedures.
Endorsement of Thomas Darden for Region 08 position on the TASB Board of Directors.
Lawn care services bid from East Texas Landscaping & Fencing for 2020-2021.
Resolution 5-20: Regarding Wage Payments During Virtual-Only Sessions.
Resolution 6-20: Regarding Policy EIC(LOCAL) Academic Achievement/Class Rank.
Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2020-2021.
Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2020-2021 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).
General Fund, Debt Service and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Spring ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.
Board Briefs
August 10, 2020
Page 2
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Alejandra Hernandez Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC
Cassidy Martin SpEd Aide Barbara Bush
Linzi Phillips Campus Secretary Barbara Bush
Brenda Carreon Title III Aide Travis Primary
Taffy Kirby SpEd Aide Travis Primary
New Personnel
Terri Rogers SpEd Aide Barbara Bush
Amy Voss Title I Aide Lamar Primary
Margarita Gonzalez Title I Aide Travis Primary
Tina Tipps SpEd Aide Middle School
Donna James Police Secretary High School
Karla Martinez HSTE Teacher High School
Angela Kelley Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center
Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus
Monica Hernandez Library Aide/Travis Primary Title I Aide/Travis Primary
Misty Nottingham SpEd Aide/High School SpEd Aide/Connections