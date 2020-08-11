" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

4 hours ago

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 10, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

Jenny Arledge reported on the 2019-2020 CTE Program Evaluation.

 

Information was presented re: Food Services purchasing for 2020-2021 school year.

 

2020-2021 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced.  Breakfast $2.30 and lunch $4.00.

 

Kristin Monk reported on Welcome the Wildcats dates/activities.

 

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2020-21 were presented.

 

A draft of the SSISD COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Summary was presented by Josh Williams.

 

TASB Localized Manual Update 115 was presented and will be presented for approval at the next regular board meeting.

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy.

 

2020-2021 Board Operating Procedures.

 

Endorsement of Thomas Darden for Region 08 position on the TASB Board of Directors.

 

Lawn care services bid from East Texas Landscaping & Fencing for 2020-2021.

 

Resolution 5-20: Regarding Wage Payments During Virtual-Only Sessions.

 

Resolution 6-20: Regarding Policy EIC(LOCAL) Academic Achievement/Class Rank.

 

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2020-2021.

 

Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2020-2021 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).

 

General Fund, Debt Service and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Spring ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Board Briefs

August 10, 2020

Page 2

 

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignations

 

Alejandra Hernandez              Pre-K Aide                              Douglass ECLC

Cassidy Martin                        SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush

Linzi Phillips                            Campus Secretary                 Barbara Bush

Brenda Carreon                      Title III Aide                             Travis Primary

Taffy Kirby                              SpEd Aide                               Travis Primary

 

New Personnel

 

Terri Rogers                            SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush

Amy Voss                                Title I Aide                               Lamar Primary

Margarita Gonzalez                Title I Aide                               Travis Primary

Tina Tipps                               SpEd Aide                               Middle School

Donna James                         Police Secretary                     High School

Karla Martinez                         HSTE Teacher                        High School

Angela Kelley                          Instructional Aide                    Austin Academic Center

 

Personnel Change    New position/campus                       Former position/campus

 

Monica Hernandez      Library Aide/Travis Primary                Title I Aide/Travis Primary

Misty Nottingham        SpEd Aide/High School                      SpEd Aide/Connections

 

 

 

