Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda, Monday 09.09.19

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2019

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledges to American & Texas Flag – SSES students

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget adoption of the Board of

Trustees conducted on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. and the special

meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019,

at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

A. Public hearings re: Sulphur Springs ISD Targeted Improvement Plans for

Bowie Primary, Lamar Primary, and Travis Primary. [Kristin Monk] IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Campus highlight – Sulphur Springs Elementary

B. Present HR/Security Update. [Rusty Harden]

C. Elementary and Secondary program updates. [Kristin Monk &
Josh Williams]

Josh Williams] 12

D. Report on accountability ratings. [Michael Lamb] E. Head Start items for Board information only.

– Policy Council Minutes for June

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2019.

(Exhibit V-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2019.

(Exhibit V-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2019.

(Exhibit V-C)

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended

August 31, 2019. (Exhibit V-D)

E. Consider approval of Organizational Flow Chart for Douglass Early Childhood

Learning Center. (Exhibit V-E)

F. Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of

Philosophy. (Exhibit V-F)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

Sampson, LLP for administrative and any judicial appeal of property value

study findings as conducted by the Comptroller’s Office. (Exhibit VI-A)

[Sherry McGraw] 52

B. Discuss and consider approval of amendment to board policy FMG (LOCAL).

(Exhibit VI-B) [Josh Williams] 54

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT