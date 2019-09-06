Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda, Monday 09.09.19

AGENDA
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
6:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER:
Invocation
Pledges to American & Texas Flag – SSES students
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget adoption of the Board of
Trustees conducted on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. and the special
meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019,
at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.
7
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting
per policy BED(LOCAL).
A. Public hearings re: Sulphur Springs ISD Targeted Improvement Plans for
Bowie Primary, Lamar Primary, and Travis Primary. [Kristin Monk] IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
A. Campus highlight – Sulphur Springs Elementary
B. Present HR/Security Update. (Exhibit IV-B) [Rusty Harden] 11
C. Elementary and Secondary program updates. (Exhibit IV-C) [Kristin Monk &
Josh Williams] 12
D. Report on accountability ratings. [Michael Lamb] E. Head Start items for Board information only.
– Policy Council Minutes for June
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under
one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from
the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.
A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2019.
(Exhibit V-A)
16
B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2019.
(Exhibit V-B)
20
C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2019.
(Exhibit V-C)
21
D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended
August 31, 2019. (Exhibit V-D)
45
E. Consider approval of Organizational Flow Chart for Douglass Early Childhood
Learning Center. (Exhibit V-E)
48
F. Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of
Philosophy. (Exhibit V-F)
49
G. Consider approval of Head Start Personnel Policy Summary. (Exhibit V-G) 50
VI. ACTION ITEMS
A. Discuss and consider approval of contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair &
Sampson, LLP for administrative and any judicial appeal of property value
study findings as conducted by the Comptroller’s Office. (Exhibit VI-A)
[Sherry McGraw] 52
B. Discuss and consider approval of amendment to board policy FMG (LOCAL).
(Exhibit VI-B) [Josh Williams] 54
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for
which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).
A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,
acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.
B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO
ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
IX. ADJOURNMENT