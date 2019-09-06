ASC – Sports

cypress basin hospice
RICHARDSON, Texas – Concordia Texas was selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Thursday (September 5). 

The Tornados received 95 points and six out of 10 first-place votes in the poll. Concordia is the defending ASC champion, having won in 2019 and finishing fourth at the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship. The Tornados are ranked 10th in the GCAA Preseason Top 25.

Second in the poll was 2019 runner-up McMurry with 87 points and two first-place votes. The War Hawks won two tournaments last year under ASC Coach of the Year Jay ReesMcMurry receives votes in the preseason Top 25. 

They were followed by last year’s third-place finisher UT Dallas with 80 points and one first-place vote. 

Rounding out the poll were Hardin-Simmons (64); LeTourneau (61, 1 first place); Mary Hardin-Baylor (59); East Texas Baptist (42); Howard Payne (35); Belhaven (22); and Louisiana College (11). 

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the ASC title and selection to the NCAA Championship for the first time.  

Seventeen golfers are among those to watch in the 2019-20 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes eight who earned All-Conference honors and three from the 2019 ASC Championship All-Tournament Team, including medalist Ben Balen from Concordia Texas. 

Regular season tournaments will begin Monday, September 9. The ASC Men’s Golf Championship is scheduled for April 17-29, 2020 at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood, Texas.

2020 ASC Preseason Men’s Golf Poll

Team (First) Votes 2019 Championship Finish
1. Concordia Texas (6) 95 1st
2. McMurry (2) 87 2nd
3. UT Dallas (1) 80 3rd
4. Hardin-Simmons 64 5th
5. LeTourneau (1) 61 4th
6. Mary Hardin-Baylor 59 6th
7. East Texas Baptist 42 T7th
8. Howard Payne 35 T7th
9. Belhaven 22
10. Louisiana College 11 9th

2019-20 Golfers to Watch

Name Cl. Team Hometown
Ben Balen * Sr. Concordia Texas Freeland, Mich.
Kaleb Brown * Jr. Howard Payne Sulphur Bluff, Texas
Jake Clarke Jr. Belhaven Clinton, Miss.
Hank Crain * So. East Texas Baptist Prescott, Ark.
Reed Fisher * Sr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas
Jared Harvey Jr. UT Dallas Allen, Texas
Matt Jouett * Sr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
William Kim So. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas
Luis Legarreta, Jr. Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas
Brendon Lowrance * Sr. McMurry Mansfield, Texas
Dalton McKinney Fr. Belhaven Dallas, Texas
Landon Oney * Jr. LeTourneau Diana, Texas
Ryan Russell Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Gig Harbor, Wash.
Daniel Shofner Fr. UT Dallas Lewisville, Texas
Canyon Winters Fr. Hardin-Simmons Granbury, Texas
Brady Wright Sr. East Texas Baptist Marshall, Texas
Clemente Yanes * Sr. McMurry Buenos Aires, Argentina

2019 All-Conference *

 

