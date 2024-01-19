Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet Monday, January 22 at 6pm

January 22, 2024 at 6:00 PM – Regular Meeting
I. CALL TO ORDER:
I.A. Invocation and Pledges to the Flags
I.B. Establish a Quorum
II. PUBLIC FORUM
II.A. Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)
III. RECOGNITION
III.A. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees
IV. Swearing in of Pat Leber as Sulphur Springs ISD Police Chief
V. Public hearing on Sulphur Springs ISD Texas Academic Performance Report [Hannah Garrett]
V.A. 2022-2023 Annual Hearing Presentation
V.B. 2022-2023 SSISD TAPR
VI. REPORTS
VI.A. SSISD Bond Planning Committee Presentation
|
VII. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
VII.A. Monday, January 8, 2024, Board Meeting Minutes
VII.B. Tax Credits and Supplements for December 2023.
VII.C. Delinquent Tax Collections for December 2023.
VII.D. Financial Statements and Bills Payable for December 2023.
VIII. ACTION ITEMS
VIII.A. Consider approval of TASB Policy Update 122. [Justin Cowart]
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION as authorized by Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E:
IX.A. Real Property:
IX.A.I. Deliberate the purchase, exchange, or lease of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the Board’s position in negotiations with a third person. (Texas Government Code 551.072)
IX.B. Personnel:
IX.B.I. To deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, Superintendent’s Contract, dismissal of a public officer or employee, including Board members, or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee. (Texas Government Code 551.074
X. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
XI. ADJOURNMENT