Friday’s Sports

Photo – Avi Mehta

NBA

Thursday

Thunder (28-13) 134 – Jazz (22-21) 129

Friday

Spurs (7-33) at Charlotte Hornets (8-30) at 6:00 pm

Suns (22-18) at New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (24-18) at San Francisco Warriors (18-22) Postponed

The NBA has postponed a second Golden State Warriors game in the wake of assistant coach Dejan Milojević’s (DAY-on / mil LOW-ja-VICK) death. The Warriors will play Friday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks later. Milojević, 46, died Wednesday in Salt Lake City after being hospitalized the night before when he suffered a heart attack. The Warriors postponed Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz before the announcement that Milojević had died.

NHL

Thursday

Flyers (25-14-6) 5 – Stars (26-13-5) 1

Owen Tippett scored twice, including a highlight-reel goal late in the third period, and the streaking Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 9 Baylor (14-3 3-1) at Austin Texas (12-5 1-3) at 11:00 am ESPN

No. 15 Oklahoma (14-3 2-2) at Cincinnati (13-4 2-2) at noon ESPN+

UCF (11-5 2-2) at No. 5 Houston (15-2 2-2) at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 24 Iowa State (13-4 2-2) at No. 19 TCU (13-4 2-2) at 1:00 pm ESPNU

No. 20 BYU (14-3 2-2) at Lubbock No. 25 Teas Tech (14-3 3-1) at 5:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Thursday

Texas A&M-Commerce (8-7 3-2) 73 – Lamar (10-5 4-1) 70

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team marched into Neches Arena on Thursday night and downed Lamar, who was 4-0 in Southland play, via a score of 73-70. The Lions have won two in a row to improve to 3-2 in SLC action and 8-7 overall, marking the first time the Lions have a winning conference record this season. The Lions head to the defending conference champion, Southeastern, on Saturday at 1:00 pm to close the weekend.

Friday

No. 11 Texas (17-2 4-2) at Oklahoma State (11-6 4-2) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

UFC (9-6 0-5) AT No. 12 Baylor (14-2 3-2) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

TCU (14-4 1-6) vs. Ames No. 24 Iowa State* (12-5 6-1) Forfeit *Winner

Iowa State was to play on Saturday against TCU, but the Horned Frogs had to forfeit due to a lack of available players.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant was to play its final basketball game at home vs. Pine Tree on Thursday, February 8. However, Pine Tree requested the game be on Monday, February 5. Coach Cluley and Coach Chism have approved the game change.