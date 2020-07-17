" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Needs Commitments For In-Person Or Virtual Online Studies – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Needs Commitments For In-Person Or Virtual Online Studies

2 hours ago

On Thursday, July 23, Sulphur Springs ISD is asking parents/guardians to commit to their child(ren) to attend school on campus or through the SSISD Virtual Academy. The district is preparing schedules and finalizing staffing decisions, and needs commitments no later than 8:00 am on Tuesday, August 4. The school district cannot complete schedules and teacher assignments until they receive your thoughts on one of the two learning options for the 2020-2021 school year and registration for new and returning students. Online registration is currently open in Skyward if you have not yet completed that process.

