A Sulphur Springs man was accidentally electrocuted Wednesday after delivering feed to a silo in Upshur County. Deputies responded to a private road in Diana and located the burned body of 52-year-old Quinton Mischon Lipscomb next to a feed truck. An extension boom on the truck was tangled up in high-voltage wires, leading investigators to determine that Lipscomb was electrocuted. The land owner said Lipscomb had delivered feed to silos at the location several times in the past.