Hopkins County arrested a 29-year-old Sulphur Springs man over the weekend on a warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Investigators were made aware of an outcry from a child under 14, and CPS and the Child Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the alleged victim, who identified Robert Ray Infante as the suspect. He was detained and then reportedly confessed to the allegation against him. At the latest report, he’s in the Hopkins County Jail.