The Rotary Club’s Claws for a Cause seafood boil is set for Saturday, April 27, at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. In addition to crawfish, the boil will include shrimp and snow crab. Individual tickets are $40, and can be purchased by scanning the QR code on posters around town. Gates open at 5 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase. There will be live music from 80s Gadgets as well.