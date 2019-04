Students complete art assignment outside

Nice weather recently lured an art class at North Lamar High School to set up outside across the front lawn to paint. Realizing it was too pretty to be indoors, art instructor Brandi Peel had her class paint trees using the impressionistic art style.

Left, students Catlyn Exum, Rebecca Golightly and Jake Slater stand in front of their easels to paint on canvases while Dixie Davis sits on the grass to paint hers.