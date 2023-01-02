Suspect Leads Officers on Chase, Crashes Into Buccees

Photos From Royse City Police Department

Authorities say a man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car after a mental evaluation at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson. Rockwall county deputies later located the vehicle in Rowlett but lost it and then found it in Fate. DPS then joined the chase on I-30. The suspect drove into the Buccee’s parking lot in Royse City and then crashed into the building at the front entrance. The suspect tried to run away through the store but was captured and transported to Greenville for further mental evaluation. There were no injuries in the incident.